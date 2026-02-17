Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Travellers boarding the train at Granada station. R. A.
First Granada-Madrid high-speed train departs on time

Adif confirmed on Sunday 15 that connections between Andalucía and Madrid would resume on Monday 16 February following the Adamuz tragedy

Rebeca Alcántara

Granada

Tuesday, 17 February 2026, 15:10

At 6.14am on Monday 16 February, the first AVE train to leave Granada, bound for Madrid after the Adamuz tragedy, departed on time. There had been no direct connections between the two cities for almost a month since the fatal accident on 18 January.

Train operator Adff confirmed to IDEAL at around 10pm on Sunday 15 February that the repair work in Adamuz had been completed and that railway companies could carry out the appropriate tests in order to resume commercial services.

The train, which makes the usual stops in Loja, Antequera, Antequera-Santa Ana and Cordoba, was half full when it left Granada, but more passengers joined the service, especially at Cordoba station.

