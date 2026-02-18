Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Passengers ready to catch the AVE train to Granada after recovering connections... R. A.
Adamuz tragedy

Granada to Madrid trains delayed due to 'infrastructure incident'

Spain's railway operator Renfe reported new rail problems just one day after the high-speed connection between the two cities was restored almost one month after the Adamuz accident

Camilo Álvarez

Camilo Álvarez

Granada

Wednesday, 18 February 2026, 16:27

Just one day after the connection on the high-speed line between Granada and Madrid was restored on Monday 16 February, following the Adamuz accident on 18 January, a new incident caused delays of almost an hour on Tuesday morning.

The first train of the day departed Granada on time but the speed limitations lengthened the journey to Madrid's Atocha station, with some trains arriving up to an hour late.

Delays accumulated on later trains, as a reporter from IDEAL, who travelled on the first AVE train to Madrid, was able to verify. The origin of the delays was the speed limitation on the repaired section of the line near Adamuz. Spanish railway operator Renfe explained that it was due to "an incident in the infrastructure" that caused a delay of "54 minutes".

