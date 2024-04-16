Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

DGT mounts intensive safety campaign on Andalusian roads: This is the type of driver they will be targeting
Road safety

DGT mounts intensive safety campaign on Andalusian roads: This is the type of driver they will be targeting

Guardia Civil traffic officers will be out in force until Sunday, according to Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic roads authority

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 16:19

Compartir

Guardia Civil traffic officers are out in force on the roads of Andalucía this week particularly targeting speeding drivers. The DGT crackdown will run until Sunday 21 April, with special focus on monitoring and controlling speed on regional roads, a key player in traffic accidents.

Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) is carrying out this campaign until Sunday, 21 April, and one of its aims is to monitor and control speed on the roads of Andalucía, a key factor in road accidents.

Special attention will be paid to high-risk roads, as well as points where traffic exceeds the established limit and where there is a high accident rate, according to the DGT.

Drivers will be informed of the extra controls through information signs and message panels set up alongside roads.

Of the 139,007 vehicles monitored during the last campaign on Andalucía's roads, more than 9,000 drivers were caught speeding - some 6.5% of the total. Of the offending drivers, 38.4% were notified of the offence when they were stopped and informed by traffic officers.

When the controls were carried out on motorways and highways, the offending drivers were clocked at an average speed of 129 kilometres per hour, which is nine kilometres per hour above the limit.

