Change in the weather and muddy rain announced by Aemet in Andalucía this week Temperatures are likely to drop below 30 degrees Celsius and showers are expected.

The storms that surprised many Andalusians yesterday, Sunday, herald a change in the weather over the next few days. After temperatures rise and the clouds move away, with highs above 35 degrees in many parts of the region, the trend this week will be different and the mercury will drop to below 30 degrees. In addition, occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue in some provinces.

Today, cloudy skies with medium and high clouds are forecast inland in the east of the region and in Huelva, where light and occasional showers are not ruled out, which could be accompanied by thunderstorms and muddy deposits, more likely in the eastern mountain ranges; a little cloudy in the rest of the area, with intervals of medium and high clouds. Intervals of low cloud and mist on the eastern Mediterranean coast and the coast of Cadiz.

Minimum temperatures remain unchanged, while maximum temperatures decrease on the Atlantic coast, and stay unchanged or increasing in the rest. Winds from the west or southwest. Cordoba will be the province with the highest temperature, 35 degrees, while the rest will be around 30 degrees.

On Tuesday, cloudy skies are expected inland east of the region, and partly cloudy with intervals of medium and high clouds in the rest. Occasional thundery showers are not ruled out in the eastern half of the region, in the provinces of Granada, Almeria and Jaén, and in the south, more likely in the eastern mountain ranges. During the morning, intervals of low clouds and mist on the Atlantic coast.

Temperatures will be falling or locally unchanged. Winds from the west or southwest. Only in Seville is it expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius, while in Granada the maximum will be 26 degrees.

On Wednesday, the trend will change and cloudy skies are expected, with intervals of medium and high clouds during the daytime in the eastern third, where occasional thundery showers are not ruled out, more likely in the mountains. Maximum temperatures will increase. Thursday will continue along the same lines and in provinces such as Cordoba, the maximum temperature will be around 39 degrees.