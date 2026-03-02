School bullying: Andalucía's regional government proposes both local action and changes to the law

The regional government of Andalucía has prioritised the fight against bullying due to the growing number of cases being recorded in the region's schools.

Also because of their seriousness, such as the recent suicides of the young teenagers, Ángeles, in Benalmádena and Sandra in Seville. Both were only 14 years old and their deaths remain under investigation.

The regional education ministry has proposed studying a legislative change so that the bully is always the one to change schools, not the victim, which has been the norm until now, usually at the family's discretion.

To this end, the department headed by María del Carmen Castillo will modify the protocols currently in use for cases of bullying, in addition to raising a legal debate so that bullying is also classified as a criminal offence.

This regional ministry is improving these protocols for dealing with these cases. It is considering strengthening procedures for alerts in such cases so that complaints from families or members of the educational community are communicated to the education inspectorate from the outset.

The aim of this measure is to strengthen the inspectorate's advice, support and monitoring of each case from the outset, regardless of whether the conflict is resolved through action(s) within the school and with the collaboration of the families involved.

The anti-bullying protocol also includes, among its initial measures, guaranteeing the protection and safety of minors while simultaneously preserving their privacy and that of their families.

Bullying cases share several common characteristics, such as intent, repetition over time (since the victim typically suffers it continuously) and the power imbalance established on a physical, psychological and/or social level that the victims also endure, impacting their interpersonal relationships. Moreover, bullying is characterised by helplessness and personalisation and by a collective or group component, as there is usually not just one aggressor, but several.

In cases of bullying, key players even include bystanders, the classmates of both the bullies and their victims. They typically adopt a passive role, but action must be taken to identify them too.

The regional ministry for education is committed to fostering pupil engagement and responsibility by creating a climate of trust, as well as promoting the development of social, communication, emotional and empathetic skills. It also plans to launch awareness campaigns, as well as mediation and peer support activities.

The most tragic face of bullying is suicide. Most of these suicides are preventable and avoidable. They are never caused by a single factor, as the suffering and hopelessness behind suicidal behaviour are usually a combination of multiple factors beyond the psychological, according to experts.

The Junta de Andalucía urges everyone, anyone, to call 024 immediately if they perceive that a loved one needs emotional support due to suicidal thoughts. If an emergency, better still to call 112.