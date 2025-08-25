Back to school: this is how much parents in Spain's Andalucía region will spend on their children this year

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 25 August 2025, 14:51 Share

Spain's Cetelem Observatory has presented a new edition of 'zOOm Vuelta al Cole' (back to school), in which it has analysed how much Andalusians will spend ahead of the start of the new school year in September 2025. The Observatory has expanded its study with a greater number of questions, carrying out a more detailed analysis.

The average spend forecast by parents in Andalucía ahead of the new school year stands at 342 euros, that's 19 per cent less than the national average. More than half, 64%, intend to spend the same amount as last year and 18% say they intend to reduce their budget with a further 18% saying they will spend more.

The organisation also pointed out that 48% of those surveyed have children of school age. Of these, 43% said they have children in primary school, 24% secondary school and 19% baccalaureate. They are followed by those who say they have children who will attend nursery school (11%).

More than half of the parents in Andalucía intend to spend the same amount as last year

The majority of people in Andalucía with children attending school stated that they study in public schools, with 64% of those mentioned. This is followed by 30% of those who attend a subsidised centre and 10% to a private one.

Regarding book loans and second-hand purchases, of those respondents who say they intend to spend less, more than half stated that they will reuse materials from the previous school year as much as possible. In addition, 36% indicated that they would opt for second-hand purchases.

Book lending

Meanwhile, 27% of people in Andalucía said that they would take advantage of book loan programmes. Of the 18% of those who say they intend to increase their spending this year, the vast majority of them, 64%, indicated that it is as a result of the general increase in prices.

The main items that parents plan are school materials (84%), while 73% plan to buy books and 70% will buy clothing. 16% say they also intend to buy computer or other electronic devices, two points more than the average.

The data analysed and the reflections presented in this edition of the Cetelem Observatory were obtained from an online survey conducted by the company Invesmarket. An online methodology (CAWI) has been used, in a population over 18 years of age, at a national level, with 1,000 surveys and a sampling error of 3.16% for global data.