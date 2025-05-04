The Andalusian village with the cheapest houses: homes from 15,000 euros La Carolina, in Jaén, offers the possibility of acquiring a property at a price well below the market price.

C. L. Sunday, 4 May 2025, 16:34 Compartir

Many people, faced with the difficulty of acquiring property in the big cities, are increasingly opting to live in municipalities far from the cities, where, in addition, the price of houses and flats are much cheaper.

Among the autonomous communities, Andalusia is one of the most affordable options. According to the latest Fotocasa report, published by Andalucíainforma, La Carolina, in Jaén, is the cheapest municipality in Andalusia to buy a property. With an average price of 644 euros per square metre, the town in Jaen is below other nearby provinces, such as Cordoba or Almeria, and marks the difference with respect to other more expensive locations.

In recent years, this municipality has experienced a boom in property purchases thanks to its affordability. This has attracted both families and investors in search of opportunities. In addition to La Carolina, Jaén also has six other municipalities that are among the ten cheapest in the entire autonomous community, which demonstrates a regional trend. Localities such as Torreperogil, with an average price of 666 euros per square metre, and Mancha Real, with 679 euros per square metre, are in the same line.

This makes it possible to find four-bedroom flats in La Carolina for as little as 40,000 euros. There are also properties for sale for as little as 15,000 euros, although it should be noted that some of these require major renovations.

The municipality of Jienesen is located in a strategic location with good road connections to the provincial capital and other nearby municipalities, which facilitates the mobility of those who need to travel for work purposes.

In addition, the locality benefits from a strong presence of sectors such as the agri-food industry and the motor industry, with important companies that generate local employment and contribute to the economy of the area. On the other hand, the proximity to the Despeñaperros Natural Park has given a boost to rural tourism, opening up new job opportunities in the tourism and services sector.