The Andalusian village that was used as a film set and today allows you to travel back in time

R. Pérez Almería Tuesday, 16 December 2025, 09:39 Share

Just 20 minutes from the provincial capital of Almeria, you can visit Tabernas - a unique destination where the desert comes to life. Beyond the mythical film sets that made it world famous, this Andalusian village offers an experience that blends culture, tradition, flavour and adventure.

To walk through its historic quarter is to immerse oneself in centuries of history. The church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación - a 16th century jewel of the Mudéjar architecture - stands on the Glorieta de España as a testimony to its religious heritage. Around it, several chapels and the Terrera Ventura interpretation centre reveal an even more remote past, with Neolithic roots.

The route culminates at the medieval castle, declared an asset of cultural interest, which offers unforgettable views of the Tabernas desert and Sierra Alhamilla, especially at sunset.

Cinema is part of the DNA of Tabernas. It was a natural film set for more than 300 films, many of them legendary examples of the western genre. Theme parks such as MiniHollywood Oasys or Fort Bravo Texas Hollywood take visitors to original sets, western shows, movie museums, themed restaurants, swimming pools and even zoological preserves, combining entertainment and film memorabilia.

Zoom A moment from a MiniHollywood Oasys show. ABC

Oasys MiniHollywood has two distinct areas: the Western village and a zoological reserve with more than 800 animals of different species. Inside the village, there are different entertainment areas such as the cinema museum, located in the bank building, several exhibition halls and even a cemetery.

One of the highlights is the western show performed by professional stunt actors. For 20 minutes, you can watch live-action scenes such as gunfights, galloping horses, duels and high falls, recreating a bank robbery and the capture of the outlaws.

The sets at Fort Bravo Texas Hollywood are faithful to the period, from the American town, with its saloon, jail, shops, bank and stables, to the Mexican area with its square, church, peasants' houses and grand estates. Fort Bravo is the name of the cavalry fort.

Zoom Fort Bravo Texas Hollywood show ABC

This theme park and film set was built when Italian director Sergio Leone was looking for locations for his 'spaghetti' western and came across this spectacular desert plain. Here he decided to build the village that still stands today and has subsequently been reused for many other films and TV commercials.

All this, together with the animals, the western shows and the services provided by Fort Bravo, takes the visitor back in time. The theme park is located in the Tabernas desert, just two kilometres from the town.

Stars such as Claudia Cardinale, Eli Wallach and Lee Van Cleef filmed on this set. Today, families and film buffs enjoy the dusty atmosphere that evokes the old west. In addition, every October the Almería Western Film Festival is held here - the only festival in Europe dedicated exclusively to westerns, making the town a must for lovers of the seventh art.

The Tabernas desert, unique in Europe, is part of the Natura 2000 network due to its ecological and geological value. Its eroded landscapes, its flora adapted to the extreme climate and its ornithological richness make it a fascinating natural enclave.

There are signposted trails and guided routes on foot, off-road or even on horseback , which allow you to get to know your surroundings in a respectful and profound way. At dawn, a walk along the La Serrata route is an unrivalled photographic and sensory experience. At sunset, horseback rides in this almost lunar setting allow you to contemplate the play of light from the sun on the earth and the infinite skies.