The town in southern Spain that's offering bargain-priced homes from around 20,000 euros

Securing an affordable home has become an almost impossible task in Spain in recent years. The property market is going through a difficult period for the average homebuyer, with property prices way too high relative to salary. Yet options still exist that allow buyers to find inexpensive housing and, surprisingly, many of them are in the Andalucía region in the south of the country.

According to data from real estate portal Idealista in October 2025, the town of Peñarroya-Pueblonuevo, in the Alto Guadiato area of Cordoba province, is the municipality with the cheapest price per square metre for property in all of Andalucía. This town, with a population of approximately 10,300 inhabitants, is located in the north of the province, about an hour away from the provincial capital of Cordoba. There, the price per square metre is around 440 euros, compared to the regional average of 2,721 euros, with an annual increase of 8% and an all-time high of 620 euros.

For those looking to settle down in the most affordable town in Andalucía, its main attractions are the low prices, spacious homes and peaceful surroundings. Data as of 1 December 2025 from Idealista shows approximately 75 properties for sale in Peñarroya-Pueblonuevo. The majority are detached houses and villas. Many are priced under 19,000 euros and require renovation, making them an attractive option for those looking for a starter investment property for a low, initial outlay.

There are also ready-to-move-in homes available. Among the most eye-catching currently for sale is a house of around 212 square metres for no more than 24,100 euros, as well as properties in good general condition for around 27,500 euros and with around 61 square metres of usable space.

Some listings also include large homes of around 270 square metres, with a patio and basement, for around 65,000 euros, a price well below what similar properties would cost in any other city in Andalucía.

The town's simplicity coexists with a diverse heritage. Among its most representative buildings are the parish church of El Salvador and San Luis Beltrán, the municipal library, the Sebastián Sánchez market hall and the houses of the French quarter, linked to the town's golden age of mining.

Mining activity has been the driving force of Peñarroya-Pueblonuevo for decades, leaving behind facilities like La Yutera, one of the most significant elements of its industrial heritage. The municipality is also part of the Córdoba-Badajoz natural corridor, surrounded by meadows and gentle mountain ranges, very close to the Peñón de Peñarroya and the Sierra Boyera reservoir, highly-valued areas for birdwatching, fishing and hiking.