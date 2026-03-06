Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archivo
Scam alert

Junta warns of another wave of fraudulent texts urging health card renewals

Users of Andalucía's public health service (SAS) are once again receiving SMS messages from cybercriminals seeking to obtain personal and banking information

EP

Friday, 6 March 2026, 16:16

Users of the Andalusian health service (SAS), which depends on the regional government's health ministry, have once again received fraudulent text messages (SMS) urging them to renew their health card via links that redirect them to malicious websites.

SAS sources have pointed out, as they did in February when this new scam was first detected, that they never request personal data or health card renewals via text message.

The identified messages include wording as follows: "Official notice: your health card must be renewed before April 2026 in accordance with new regulations. Apply for your new card at...", accompanied by a link to complete a process that includes requesting bank details.

These SMSs attempt to elicit a swift response from recipients by using fake URLs that do not belong to any of the SAS domains, explains the regional health authority.

Should you receive an SMS of this nature, the Junta recommends not clicking on any links, do not provide any personal or financial information and delete the message from your device. The public are advised to always verify any communication through official SAS channels.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga tourists stranded in Middle East as flight prices hit
  2. 2 Spanish government hands over section of N-340 road to Vélez-Málaga
  3. 3 St David's Day bash in Benalmádena raises 3,000 euros for children's cancer cause
  4. 4 Historic El Morche beachside football pitch to be torn up after 60 years
  5. 5 Two arrested and 20 kilos of cannabis seized during raid in Axarquía village
  6. 6 2026 Year of the Fire Horse: the ancient Spanish ritual that brings the legend to life
  7. 7 Two-month culture and entertainment programme returns to Benalmádena port
  8. 8 Casabermeja offers flavour and tradition during its spring culinary route
  9. 9 Nerja family launches 'Beneste' hotel brand to spearhead sustainable Axarquía and beyond expansion
  10. 10 Seven juveniles arrested in connection with burglary in Gibraltar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Junta warns of another wave of fraudulent texts urging health card renewals

Junta warns of another wave of fraudulent texts urging health card renewals