Junta warns of another wave of fraudulent texts urging health card renewals

Users of the Andalusian health service (SAS), which depends on the regional government's health ministry, have once again received fraudulent text messages (SMS) urging them to renew their health card via links that redirect them to malicious websites.

SAS sources have pointed out, as they did in February when this new scam was first detected, that they never request personal data or health card renewals via text message.

The identified messages include wording as follows: "Official notice: your health card must be renewed before April 2026 in accordance with new regulations. Apply for your new card at...", accompanied by a link to complete a process that includes requesting bank details.

These SMSs attempt to elicit a swift response from recipients by using fake URLs that do not belong to any of the SAS domains, explains the regional health authority.

Should you receive an SMS of this nature, the Junta recommends not clicking on any links, do not provide any personal or financial information and delete the message from your device. The public are advised to always verify any communication through official SAS channels.