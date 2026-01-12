Andalusian regional government processes 2,800 cases of squatting

Rafael Aguilar Sevilla Monday, 12 January 2026, 15:09 Share

Squatting remains a major problem in Spain, with the the Andalusian regional government revealing that it has had to deal with 2,800 formal complaints since 2019.

One of the tools to combat this phenomenon is the creation of the Andalusian system of information and advice on evictions and the fight against squatting, which also provides for the exclusion of those convicted of squatting from access to subsidised housing and establishes a pioneering verification protocol in collaboration with municipal councils.

Since 2019, Andalucía has registered more than 1,300 eviction files and more than 4,500 homes have been legally handed over to those who need and are waiting for them. The regional government also awarded a contract to strengthen the verification of the proper use of housing and guarantee its social purpose during this period. At the end of January 2026, the Andalusian housing law will come into force, promising the creation of a coordination commission on evictions and the fight against squatting.

Homeowners pull out of the rental market

Regional minister for development, housing and territorial articulation Rocío Díaz has urged the central government to approve the necessary legal measures to curb squatting, warning that "many owners have left the rental market for fear that their homes will be occupied, which is also one of the causes for the increase in rental prices".

The regional government believes that the national housing law has encouraged illegal squatting, as it makes evictions more difficult and creates legal uncertainty for owners.

"We demand that the office of Pedro Sánchez implement a national 'anti-squatting' plan to put an end to this situation that generates coexistence issues and has a negative impact on the rental market and on employment," Díaz stated.

The regional ministry believes that "an anti-squatting law is necessary", but that "there is a lack of political will on the part of the central government to process and approve" it, although there have been several "drafts and proposals" in the lower house.