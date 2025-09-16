Andalucía public prosecutor's office highlights increase in work-related accidents in agriculture and construction sectors in last year

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 16:02 Share

The Fiscalía Superior de Andalucía public prosecutor's office has highlighted the increase in accidents at the workplace recorded in the region in the last year, especially in the agriculture and construction sectors.

According to the annual report, there were 53 deaths caused by accidents at work in 2024, compared to 51 in 2023.

Fatal accidents in the workplace have increased in the provinces of Malaga, Seville, Almeria, Huelva and Jaén, with a significant increase in Huelva and Almeria. The figures in Cadiz and Cordoba have remained the same, while Granada has marked a clear decrease.

The agricultural and construction sectors stand out. Accidents in the former are linked to a lack of training and information on risks. To this is added the use of machinery that is often obsolete.

In construction, there has been a revival of activity with an increase in the number of accidents, mainly due to the use of machinery. The prosecution particularly highlights falls from heights and walkable roofs, accidents during maintenance and repair operations, as well as during tasks that "involve high risks". These are jobs of short duration, with little assessment and planning, where fragile materials are involved.

Andalucía's prosecutor's office states that the law requires increased efforts and control, since investigative proceedings not agreed upon within the deadline are null and void. In addition, it has warned that the decrease in communications sent by the territorial delegations of the regional ministry of employment, enterprise and self-employment regarding serious, very serious and fatal accidents "affects the investigative activity of the prosecution".

For this reason, the Fiscalía Superior de Andalucía has highlighted the importance of the signing of the collaboration agreement between this body and the regional ministry for the establishment of communication channels and protocols for action in matters of health and safety at work, which will allow for greater coordination and technical support.

The office has called for extended activity, as it allows the specialist prosecutor to determine which accidents may have criminal relevance, file the appropriate complaint, request the necessary investigative measures from the very first moment, which is of "unquestionable importance due to the investigation periods" established by law.