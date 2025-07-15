The city in Andalucía that goes unnoticed by tourists but is recommended by British media

Marta Negrillo Jaén Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 17:32 Compartir

Despite the region's popularity among tourists, there are still cities in Andalucía in southern Spain that are yet to be discovered by the masses. One of these cities is Jaén, a provincial capital unknown to visitors, but which is beginning to appear timidly on the radars of international tourism thanks to its authenticity, heritage and nature.

An article published recently in British newspaper The Guardian, included Jaén among the little-known Spanish destinations that are well worth a visit. 'Readers' travel tips on unsung Spain' gives Guardian readers the chance to highlight quiet and little explored places in Spain that are not popular with tourists.

"The city and province of Jaén can be overlooked by tourists heading to nearby Granada or Cordoba. This is a shame, as they are full of Renaissance architecture, including a magnificent cathedral and are famous for being one of the cradles of olive oil. Thanks to its historical location between Christian Castile and Muslim Granada, the town is surrounded by castles. I recommend staying at the Parador de Jaén. It is located at the top of Santa Catalina hill, next to the castle, and the views of the Sierra Morena from its rooms are unbeatable," states the article, with an image of Jaén's cathedral opening the article.

For years Jaén has been the forgotten city of Andalucía, overshadowed by Granada, Cordoba and Seville. However, those who visit it discover its authenticity and a first-class cultural and historical offer. The Cathedral, a masterpiece of the Spanish Renaissance, dominates the city's skyline and is a candidate for Unesco World Heritage Site status. Underground, the Villardompardo Palace's Arab baths connect the visitor with the city's Islamic past, while the Santa Catalina Castle offers incomparable views of the surrounding sea of olive trees.

Beyond its historical legacy, Jaén has experienced a boom in recent years that has made it one of the most powerful gastronomic destinations in southern Spain. The city currently has four Michelin-starred restaurants - Bagá, Dama Juana, Radis and Malak - located just 200 metres from each other in the San Ildefonso district. This makes Jaén one of the cities with the highest density of haute cuisine in Europe in relation to its size, and an emerging gastronomic reference point in Andalucía and beyond.

Jaén represents that "other Spain" according to The Guardian, which also highlights cities such as Teruel, Cuenca, Suances and Sanlúcar de Barrameda. It is a Spain that is less photographed, more leisurely and deeply authentic. In times of saturated cities and disappointing experiences, its offer - renaissance, gastronomic and serene - is gaining more and more visitors. The secret lies precisely in its discretion.