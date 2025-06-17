Regional government in Andalucía unveils its artificial intelligence tool - JuntaGPT - the first of its type in Spain

Héctor Barbotta Sevilla Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 12:25 Compartir

JuntaGPT - the artificial intelligence tool announced last week by the president of Junta de Andalucía regional government, Juanma Moreno, is already up and running. Regional minister Antonio Sanz and mayor of Cadiz Bruno García presented it on Monday, 16 June, as "a revolutionary tool and an unprecedented technological leap forward". Although it will serve the regional government's services internally, it will allow the Andalusian society to advance as a whole.

JuntaGPT is the new corporate conversational assistant of the regional government for public employees. With JuntaGPT, the Andalusian administration becomes the first in Spain to have a tool similar to the well-known ChatGPT - "a secure solution aligned with the principles of digital sovereignty and data protection of the Andalusian administration".

The aim of JuntaGPT, which is already partly active, is to provide public employees with a tool that improves their productivity, enabling them to be more efficient in processing documentation, analysing information and drafting new texts. It allows them to upload documents and ask questions in an agile and data-safe way. All this with a natural language and in a simple, secure and efficient way.

The new assistant, developed by the digital agency of Andalucía (ADA), understands questions, generates answers, helps summarise and write emails, making day-to-day tasks easier for public employees. In addition, it complies with the premises of security, privacy and transparency, as the data is not exposed externally.

Questions

Among the characteristics of JuntaGPT, the following stand out: the agile response to general questions, facilitating access to information in a natural and intuitive way; the hot loading of multiple documents in different formats; and the possibility of carrying out queries on different subjects without the need to upload files on pre-loaded information organised by functional domains, related to the Andalusian administration.

In addition, it maintains the thread of the conversation, understanding the context of the previous questions, allowing for chained queries, as if it were a human conversation. It is also able to provide answers to multiple users simultaneously and incorporates guidelines for the responsible use of AI, ensuring ethical and safe use.

The project has been piloted on the Hercules Supercomputer at the Andalusian scientific computing centre (CICA), which has been the infrastructure used to deploy this solution. "This high-performance infrastructure reduces costs and ensures that all information remains secure and under public control, without leaving the Junta's environment," said the minister.