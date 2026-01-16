Sierra Nevada access road will be closed to traffic when the resort's two public car parks are full

Guillermo Ortega Granada Friday, 16 January 2026, 15:28 Share

Access to Sierra Nevada suffered serious challenges this past Christmas. The Pradollano car park would fill up very early on the busiest days and ski enthusiasts who arrived after 11am would find that there were no free parking spaces.

This led to states verging on collapse on the main access road to the winter resort, the A-395, illegal parking and problems that the Andalusian regional government and the rest of the administrations in the area would like to avoid in the future. If no solution is established in the short term, the situation could repeat on the weekend of Día de Andalucía at the end of February, when a large number of users is expected.

Regional minister of public work Rocío Díaz chaired a meeting on 15 January, dedicated to finding a solution, together with the subdelegation of the central government, Monachil town hall, manager of the ski resort Cetursa, the traffic authorities and the Sierra Nevada business association. A series of measures were established, to be adopted immediately, as agreed by all responsible parties.

Rocío Díaz said that the Andalusian regional government has put in place medium-term measures to improve access to Sierra Nevada, with "a historic investment of more than 18 million euros, which not only improves road safety, but also provides new park-and-ride facilities that will encourage people to travel to the resort by public transport".

'Immediate action'

Díaz has also proposed a series of transport measures, including diverting traffic from the Pradollano car park to the Los Peñones car park further up the mountain. Once both are full, traffic will be cut off from the junction of El Dornajo, at kilometre 23 of the A-395. At the same time, the traffic authorities will improve signage on the road to warn that parking is no longer available at the station.

In addition, the Junta has invested more than 18.6 million euros in the comprehensive improvement of the A-395, which is expected to last 24 months. This work, which began in November, will tackle landslides, strengthen the road surface over 18 kilometres, stabilise slopes, build three new park-and-ride facilities and provide new viewpoints to meet the needs of visitors.