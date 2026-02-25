A-44 reopens in Granada after successful tests on the Rules viaduct

MJ Arrebola Granada Wednesday, 25 February 2026, 15:21 Share

The A-44 dual carriageway in Granada province reopened on Tuesday 24 February in the direction of Granada city after the tests on the viaduct over the Rules dam was successfully carried out on Monday.

The section had been closed since 13 January in order to carry out the most delicate part of the stabilisation work. In principle, the closure was scheduled to last until 27 February.

This is not the first time that this point of the dual carriageway has been closed for roadworks. Between September and November last year, traffic had to be redirected when problems were detected in the structure of the viaduct due to the instability of the land on the southern slope of the Rules reservoir.

Since work began on 9 September, technicians have been focusing on reinforcing the structure, preparing and securing the ground, studying the behaviour of the slope and monitoring any possible movement.

Between 13 January and the end of February, the most complex phase took place: the transfer of loads to the new pier five, a key element to ensure that the viaduct remains stable in the long term.

The direction towards the coast continues with detours

Although traffic towards Granada city will remain open on the dual carriageway, the lanes in the direction of Motril will remain closed for the time being. Drivers heading towards the coast should continue to use the authorised diversions.

Vehicles will have to leave the dual carriageway at junction 167 (Acebuches-Ízbor). Before the turn-off, the left lane will be closed and from that point, traffic will circulate along the N-323, the old coastal road, for a distance of about ten kilometres next to the reservoir. On this section, drivers will have the right of way at all junctions, including the roundabout, which has been adapted to facilitate traffic flow.

Further on, at kilometre point 175.150, drivers can choose between continuing along the N-323 or taking the A-346, which connects Vélez de Benaudalla with Órgiva and then rejoining the dual carriageway at kilometre 177.700.

The repair of the viaduct has a budget of 19.67 million euros and is part of the conservation programme of the state road network. Since June 2018, the Ministry has invested more than 102 million euros in the province of Granada in various infrastructure improvement and maintenance actions.

The partial reopening of the A-44 is a relief for thousands of drivers who use this dual carriageway on a daily basis, especially commuters, transport workers and students travelling between the Costa Tropical and Granada city.