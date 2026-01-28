Storms and track failures cripple Cordoba rail services in Spain The railway routes between Cordoba, Antequera and Jaen cut due to flooding

Wednesday, 28 January 2026, 16:45 Share

Train services between Cordoba, Antequera, and Jaen have been s uspended as severe weather and infrastructure damage continue to disrupt the regional rail network.

Flash flooding has forced the closure of the line between Alcolea (Cordoba) and Espeluy (Jaen). Additionally, the route between Cordoba and Antequera is currently blocked due to adverse conditions near Puente Genil.

Renfe has confirmed that a road replacement bus service is operating between Cordoba and Jaen.

A spokesperson for Renfe stated there is currently "no date foreseen" for the restoration of normal service. Passengers are being notified of rescheduling via SMS, with the company citing the need to "guarantee punctuality" amid conditions beyond their control.

Further disruption is affecting the high-speed (AVE) line near Almodovar del Rio, where a broken stock rail has forced trains to slow from 250km/h to just 30km/h.

While the Ministry of Transport claims the fault is "secured" and awaiting a nighttime repair, industry sources warn the issue has persisted for nearly two weeks. The repair requires transporting a 50-metre replacement part by rail, which involves complex logistics and special permits.

The infrastructure failures come under heavy scrutiny following the fatal accident in Adamuz on 18 January.

The derailment of two high-speed trains claimed 45 lives just kilometres from the current fault. The Commission for the Investigation of Railway Accidents (CIAF) previously confirmed that a fractured rail was the primary cause of that disaster.