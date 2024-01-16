Storm Irene reaches Andalucía with six provinces under yellow weather alerts and possibility of muddy rain

Almudena Nogués Malaga Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 14:48 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

People across Andalucía continue to look to the sky. The weather in this first quarter of the year is key to slowing down the drain of the reservoirs and alleviating the serious drought situation being suffered by the region. A thread of hope hangs on every weather forecast. On this occasion, the spotlight is on Storm Irene. So named by the French service (Météo-France), this phenomenon could leave rain throughout the region from this Tuesday until Saturday, when the forecast is weakened.

"The provinces of Huelva, Seville, Cordoba and Cadiz will benefit the most, where more litres of rain will be collected", said Malaga weather expert José Luis Escudero, head of the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (Storms and Lightning, , in his forecast. In addition, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has warned: "Tomorrow rainfall may be occasional and locally accompanied by thunderstorms in areas of the western half of Andalucía".

For now, six Andalusian provinces will be on alert on Wednesday under a yellow warning (for the moment, Cordoba and Malaga are the only ones left out).

Today (Tuesday), as an appetiser, the map of Almeria and Huelva will be marked in this colour. The warning for coastal phenomena will begin at 4pm. Westerly and south-westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) are expected. On the coast of Huelva, Aemet forecasts "combined sea from the southwest increasing to 4 to 5 metres offshore". Aemet forecasts cloudy skies in the region today, tending to overcast, with rainfall starting in the afternoon, "although it is not ruled out during the first half of the day with weak and occasional character, and may occasionally be accompanied by deposits of mud (calima)," it said. On the Atlantic coast and eastern areas, gusts of wind will be strong at the end of the day and occasionally very strong.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, from midnight on Tuesday, Cadiz, Huelva and Seville will be under weather warnings. In Grazalema (Cadiz), Aemet expects an accumulated rainfall of 60mm in 12 hours, occasional thunderstorms and even a small possibility of hail. On the coast of Huelva (until 6pm) and in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar, maximum gusts of 70 km/h and combined sea swell from the west increasing to 4 metres in the extreme west could be recorded. In the countryside of Seville, the state agency forecasts until 4pm accumulated up to 15mm in an hour accompanied by "heavy rainfall, without ruling out hail".

At 10am on Wednesday another three provinces will activate the yellow level warning. These are Almeria, Granada and Jaén. In all of them, strong gusts of wind of up to 70 kilometres per hour are expected, while in Almeria Aemet also maintains the warning for coastal phenomena. The latter will also be the only one to maintain the warning until Thursday, when it will be deactivated at 12.00 noon.

Thursday and Friday forecast

Thursday and Friday are also expected to be wet, although for a different meteorological reason, which will be the interaction of a subtropical mass of air and a polar trough. "There will be very cloudy skies with precipitation, more frequent from the afternoon and in the western half, where they can be locally persistent, being less likely on the Mediterranean side," Aemet clarified. The state agency in the region has also said that both the maximum and minimum temperatures for the week "will be high for the time of year". At night, it "will not drop below 14 degrees on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday in Seville", which, according to Aemet, "is due to the effect of the wind, which means that night temperatures do not drop".