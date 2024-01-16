Malaga and the Costa del Sol face several days of rain and higher temperatures than normal

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 11:35 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's state weather agency, Aemet, has forecast rain and higher than usual temperatures for Malaga province this week.

A mass of warm air which swept through the province on Sunday caused thermometers to rise above 20C. The warm temperatures continued at the start of this week on Monday and this Tuesday with maximum temperatures in the province reaching up to 22 degrees, according to Aemet.

But rain has been forecast for Wednesday 17 January. "A front will pass through and leave rain throughout Malaga province and possible thunderstorms," said Aemet spokesperson Jesús Riesco. Downpours are expected in the Serranía de Ronda, with showers light to moderate on the coast. Thursday and Friday will also be wet when a subtropical mass of air and a polar trough interact.

José Luis Escudero, head of SUR's weather blog, Tormentas y Rayos (Storms and Lightning), confirmed rain could fall on Wednesday and that the heaviest showers will fall late Wednesday and early Thursday. "Grazalema is already under a yellow weather warning, which means that it will also rain heavily in the nearby areas of the Serranía," he added.

About 15mm is expected to fall in Malaga city and up to 30mm in some inland areas. Another shower on Friday could leave up to 60mm accumulated by the end of the week.

Cold weather returns

Temperatures will start to drop again on Wednesday, with strong winds expected, especially in the Ronda area. "We are starting from temperatures well above normal, but at the weekend they will return to normal for this time of year," added the meteorologist. Compared to the more than 20C last weekend and the start of the week, the mercury will not rise above 16 degrees next Saturday and Sunday.

Along with this, meteorological stability will return and the risk of rain will cease. "We are going to have a few days of continuous rain, and although it is something, there would have to be many more like these to alleviate the drought," said Jesús Riesco.