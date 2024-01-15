Storm Irene: this is how much rain is expected from Tuesday onwards in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 15 January 2024, 14:36 Compartir Copiar enlace

Deep Atlantic storms will take the meteorological baton this week in Andalucá. And Malaga will be no stranger to this unstable scenario with its own name: Irene. Christened by the French weather service (Météo-France), this phenomenon could bring rainfall to the province from Tuesday onwards. At the moment, Spain's state agency Aemet has set the probability of showers at 90 per cent from 6pm tomorrow (Tuesday, 16 January) , a percentage that rises to 100% for Wednesday. In addition, the good news is that the rain will not be isolated and could dampen the ground in Malaga until Saturday. On that day, the probability of rain forecast by Aemet is 70 per cent. By Sunday it will be down to 35%.

Aemet forecasts that the greatest accumulations of rain are expected on Wednesday in Spain's western Galicia region (where occasional thunderstorms could occur), the Central System and western Andalucía, «where they could be locally heavy and persistent». The forecast predicts rainfall in all Andalusian provinces as well as «winds from the west or southwest, moderate to strong with very strong gusts that will especially affect the east, specifically Almeria and Jaén».

This was detailed by Aemet's delegate in the region, Juan de Dios del Pino, who has specified that Tuesday and Wednesday will be the days in which «the heaviest rainfall will be recorded in the western half of the region, with Cadiz being the most affected province».

Likewise, from Thursday to Friday, «a cloud band of subtropical origin will bring with it a small storm that will leave rain in eastern Andalucía», although «some showers will also fall in the rest of the provinces of the region on those days», he added.

Animación con la evolución de las borrascas Hipólito e Irene durante los próximos días. https://t.co/ZDYtsbfq1E pic.twitter.com/YlfZoQa1ON — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 15, 2024

As for temperatures, the Aemet spokesperson stressed that both the maximum and minimum temperatures that will be experienced throughout this week «will be high for this time of year». Especially at night, when they will not drop below 14-15C in Malaga city. This is due to the effect of the wind, which means that night-time temperatures will not fall. In the province, the daytime thermometers could reach 22C until Wednesday, when the temperatures will ease to 19-20 degrees.