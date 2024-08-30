Spain's state weather agency warns of more thunderstorms and heavy rain and the arrival of a 'Dana'

Juan Soto Malaga Friday, 30 August 2024, 10:05 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The instability of the weather at the end of August will be felt again across many parts of Spain again today (Friday). State weather agency Aemet has activated the yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms in up to 19 Spanish provinces, including some in the Andalucía region. They follow similar warnings yesterday that saw some towns in the north of the country hit by heavy rain, with some streets turning into rivers.

Specifically, the warnings for rain and storms today will be active in Teruel and Zaragoza (Aragón); Cordillera and Picos de Europa (Principality of Asturias); Liébana, Centro and Valle de Villaverde and Cantabria del Ebro (Cantabria); Burgos, León, Palencia, Segovia and Soria (Castilla y León); Guadalajara and Cuenca (Castilla-La Mancha); Álava (Basque Country); and Ribera del Ebro de La Rioja and Ibérica riojana (La Rioja).

Se cumplen los pronósticos

Fuertes tormentas en Aragón

Herrera de los Navarros pic.twitter.com/G3zraBlGmX — Meteosojuela La Rioja (@meteosojuela) August 29, 2024

In addition, there will be storm warnings only in Almeria (Andalucía), Ávila and Valladolid (Castilla y León); Toledo and Ciudad Real (Castilla-La Mancha); Sierra de Madrid, Metropolitana and Henares and Sur, Vegas and Oeste (Madrid) region.

According to the state agency's forecasts, two Atlantic troughs are expected to overlap to the northwest of the Spanish mainland, and a 'Dana' (isolated high level depression) may form. Aemet has indicated that scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the centre and north of the country, which will fade out from south to north and may be locally heavy in areas of the centre and inland northeast.

Will this situation affect Malaga? At the moment it does not seem that the effects of the Dana will reach the Costa del Sol. Aemet forecasts that the weather in the province will remain stable, with intervals of low morning clouds. The only threat will be the 'calima' haze of Sahara desert dust in suspension in the atmosphere.