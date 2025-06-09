Spain's most spectacular stalactite cave is in Andalucía but visits are not recommended for certain people

R. Pérez Almeria Monday, 9 June 2025, 15:42 Compartir

The caves of Sorbas are a unique geological jewel in Spain that offers an unforgettable experience. Although they are not as well-known as other more touristy caves, visitors are bound to enjoy impressive crystalline formations with stalactites, stalagmites and gypsum corals. The Karst en Yesos de Sorbas is home to 15% of the world's caves with developments of more than 500 metres and has the third, fourth and fifth deepest gypsum caves in the world.

The Paraje Natural del Karst en Yesos de Sorbas is located in eastern Andalucía, at the eastern end of the Tabernas-Sorbas sub-desert corridor - the driest area in Europe. In that barren and arid landscape hides one of the most impressive beauties of the region: an underground world carved over millennia by the action of rainwater on thick layers of gypsum rock. This spectacular universe of crystalline formations, with enormous educational and scientific value and great speleological interest, has made it one of the most important gypsum karsts in the world - a true geological gem of the planet.

The geological evolution of the Karst began approximately six million years ago, when the receding sea caused the formation of an extensive gypsum deposit more than 100 metres thick. This material was exposed on the land surface and gradually modelled by the continuous action of rainwater. Over time, this process resulted in a landscape characterised by unique geological forms of remarkable beauty.

Among the most outstanding underground formations in the area is the Cueva del Agua, considered the most extensive, with a length of 8 kilometres. The Cueva de Covadura is the deepest, reaching 120 metres. Other caves of interest include the Cueva del Yeso and the Cueva del Tesoro, the latter especially renowned for its aesthetic appeal.

Zoom ABC

What makes these caves unique are their walls, formed by millions of gypsum crystals that glow in the light of torches. To visit the caves of Sorbas you must go through the website of Natur Sport Sorbas, where you can find out about the different routes.

You can take part in basic, combined, technical, educational or special tours, ranging from an hour and a half to four hours in duration. Visits are available every day of the week, at various times, with discounts for groups and other categories.

It is advisable to wear comfortable clothing and well-fitting sports shoes. It is not too cold in the cave, so clothing can be adapted to the time of year. If necessary, overalls and boots are available for hire.

In some places along the route you will have to climb and crawl a little, so it is recommended that visitors are capable of doing this on their own. The activity is not recommended for people who suffer from claustrophobia, heart problems, asthma or fatigue, pregnant women and people with a high degree of obesity.