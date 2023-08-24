Spain's Met Office activates heat warnings for almost all of Andalucía, with maximum temperatures of up to 42C

Europa Press Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has this Thursday (24 August) activated amber and yellow warnings for high temperatures throughout the Andalucía region, except Almeria province, with forecast highs of up to 42C from 1pm to 9pm.

According to the Spanish Met Office in Cordoba province an amber alert has been activated in the countryside areas for highs of 42 degrees, while yellow warnings are in place for temperatures of up to 39C in the Sierra and Pedroches and the Cordoba Subbetica.

Ampliar Almost the whole of Spain is covered by weather warnings for heat this Thursday, 24 August. Aemet

With regard to the province of Cadiz, an amber warning is in force in the Cadiz countryside, with maximum temperatures of 40 degrees, and a yellow alert has been activated for the coastal area of Cadiz, where thermometers will reach a maximum of 36C.

Ampliar Almost the whole of Spain is covered by weather warnings for heat this Thursday, 24 August. Aemet

In Huelva province, the amber alert has been activated only in the Andévalo and Condado areas, with highs of 40C. On the other hand, in Aracena and on the coast of Huelva the warning is yellow, with highs of 39 and 37 degrees respectively.

Similarly, in Jaén, both warnings will be activated within the province. The amber alert will be for the Guadalquivir Valley area, where maximum temperatures of 42C are likely to be recorded, while a yellow warning is expected in the Moreno and Condado and Cazorla and Segura areas, where maximum temperatures will be 39 and 38 degrees in each area.

As for the province of Seville, only in the Seville countryside area has the amber alert been activated, where thermometers will register maximum temperatures of 42C. In the Sierra Norte and Sierra Sur the warning is yellow, with 39 degrees in both areas.

In Granada province, the yellow warning has only been activated in the Cuenca del Genil, where thermometers will reach 39C, while finally in Malaga province a yellow alert for the risk of heat is forecast for the Antequera area, where maximum temperatures are expected to reach 38C.