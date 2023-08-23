Malaga can't dodge the latest heatwave any longer and a yellow 'risk' warning is issued for maximum temperatures of 40C

Rossel Aparicio Málaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The province of Malaga has been spared this week from the fourth heatwave that has been affecting a large part of Spain since last Sunday, specifically the northeast corner and the basins of the main rivers of the mainland. However, according to the weather forecast, this latest episode of high temperatures will begin to affect the inland area Malaga province from Thursday and will be felt even more strongly this Friday and Saturday with maximum temperatures rising. All this despite the entry of the Atlantic air mass on Thursday, which will lower temperatures on the Atlantic side and in the far north of the country. In other words, the mercury will drop across the board over the weekend, while in Malaga province it will climb to 34 degrees in the city, 37C in Ronda and around 40 in Antequera.

According to José Luis Escudero, head of the SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (storms and lightning), the heatwave will begin to be felt from Thursday, but especially on Friday and Saturday in Malaga. "On those two days, it could reach 40-41 degrees in the Guadalhorce valley. In the city, however, it will not go above 35 degrees on Friday or Saturday, because sea breezes will predominate," he pointed out. "On Friday, according to the latest weather models, it is very likely that maximum temperatures will rise in the Antequera and Ronda areas, the interior of the Guadalhorce valley and the westernmost part of the province. In coastal areas they will rise a little and the humidity will be higher", he indicated.

Saturday (26 August) could be very similar to Friday in Malaga province and, for Sunday, he warned of "strong westerly gusts of wind along the Costa del Sol". Temperatures on that day should not exceed 31 degrees due to the entry of this mass of fresh air. "With a bit of luck, Sunday will be the end of this heat", Escudero predicts.

Yellow notice

For this Thursday, Spain's Met Office, Aemet, has announced that it will activate the yellow 'risk' warning in Antequera for high temperatures that may reach 39 degrees, although locally they may exceed 40C. On Friday, Ronda will be added to the yellow warning, with maximum temperatures of up to 38 degrees. The warning will be in force from 1pm to 9pm on both days.

At the national level, on Thursday, with the beginning of the entry of a cooler Atlantic air mass and the change of wind to the north in the Cantabrian area, "temperatures will begin to fall on the Atlantic slope and in the extreme north of the mainland, without generally expecting significant changes in the rest of the areas", Aemet pointed out.

On Friday, "the continuation of the arrival of the Atlantic air mass will extend the thermal decrease markedly to a large part of the northern half of the mainland and to the north of the Mediterranean area, with this decrease being notable in the extreme north and less marked in the centre of the Ebro valley", the forecast added.

On Saturday, the Atlantic front will produce cloudy or overcast skies in the north of Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea areas, with precipitation and some thunderstorms. "Temperatures will fall in the northwest half of the mainland, with little change in the rest. Winds from the north are also forecast in Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea and the Canary Islands. Winds from the northwest in the upper Ebro and the extreme southwest of the mainland. From the southeast in the Balearic Islands, and of variable direction in the rest", the forecast concluded.