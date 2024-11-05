Southern Spain offers outstanding facilities for world-class sport

The Martín Carpena multipurpose arena in Malaga will host the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup later this month.

Daryl Finch Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 11:33

Andalucía continues to strengthen its reputation as a prime destination for international sporting events, attracting global attention through a string of prestigious tournaments across various sports.

Throughout the past year, the region has played host to some of the world's biggest sporting spectacles, with more lined up in the coming months. From professional golf to elite tennis, football and opportunities for amateur athletes, Andalucía is truly becoming a hub for sports tourism.

In fact, Malaga is set to become the epicentre of world tennis at the end of November, with two major events on the horizon. The Billie Jean King Cup, the premier international women's tennis competition, will come to the 11,000-capacity Martín Carpena arena, drawing in fans and athletes from around the globe.

Shortly after, the Davis Cup finals - one of the most prestigious men's team tennis events - will follow suit, returning to the city for the third year in a row. This event, dubbed 'the World Cup of tennis', is anticipated to be tennis legend Rafael Nadal's final professional appearance. Backed by a passionate home crowd, this means Malaga will certainly be the place to be this winter for those looking to witness a momentous sporting event.

Golfing greatness

For those who prefer clubs to racquets, the region's idyllic climate and pristine courses make it a favourite for golfers.

The past year has been a standout for the sport on the Costa del Sol: one of the biggest highlights was the Solheim Cup, hosted at the magnificent Finca Cortesin course in Casares. As the women's equivalent to the Ryder Cup, this prestigious tournament drew crowds from across the globe, showcasing some of the most exciting and competitive golf in recent memory.

Finca Cortesin proved to be a fitting venue, offering a challenging yet picturesque course that tested the mettle of the world's best female golfers.

In addition to the Solheim Cup, the Andalucía Masters, part of the DP World Tour, recently took place at the renowned Valderrama Golf Club in Sotogrande, a course synonymous with excellence.

Valderrama also hosted the Saudí-backed LIV Golf tour in July, further cementing the course's status as one of the premier destinations for high-stakes professional golf.

Top local teams

For football fans, the Costa del Sol offers the chance to watch several exciting local teams in action. Malaga CF, after a period of struggle, are on an upward trajectory again, having earned promotion back to the second tier last season. This resurgence has reinvigorated the club's passionate fanbase, with many international supporters filling La Rosaleda stadium for every match.

In the third tier, Antequera CF and Marbella FC, known for their devoted international fanbase, now share a division, creating an exciting dynamic for local football.

But it's not just football that's capturing the attention of sports fans in the region. Malaga's basketball team, Unicaja, is currently experiencing one of the best periods in its history.

In September, the club made headlines by completing a historic domestic treble, winning the Copa del Rey, Liga Endesa and the Super Cup. These victories have electrified the local sports scene, drawing in large crowds at the Martín Carpena arena and further establishing their status as one of Spain's top basketball teams.

Watersports, golf and skiing

The Costa del Sol isn't just for spectators - there are plenty of ways to get active. Runners can participate in marathons and half marathons across the region, from the picturesque Seville Marathon and the so-called Sherry Marathon in Jerez, to races along the Costa del Sol - all offering stunning scenery and perfect conditions for running.

Golfers will be delighted to discover that more than half of Andalucía's courses are located along the Malaga coastline, earning it the nickname Costa del Golf. With over 100 prestigious courses designed by international architects and players, the region offers exceptional facilities for beginners, amateurs and professionals alike.

Thrill-seekers, meanwhile, can hit the slopes in the Sierra Nevada mountains for skiing during winter. The coastline also offers a wide range of watersports, including kayaking, paddleboarding, windsurfing and sailing, making it a perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

Whether you're coming to watch the pros or eager to take part yourself, the Costa del Sol offers an unrivalled blend of sporting events and activities. So... pack your bags, grab your gear, and get ready to immerse yourself in all that the area has to offer.