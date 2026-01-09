Flights between Amsterdam and Granada cancelled due to snow

Laura Ubago Granada Friday, 9 January 2026, 11:51 Share

Snow at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport meant that flights between Granada and the Dutch capital were cancelled on Wednesday, 7 January. The plane from Amsterdam was due to leave at 9.30am and the Granada to Schiphol flight was due to leave at 10.25am.

The flight to Amsterdam is the only international connection that Granada airport currently operates after connections to London and Paris ended last year.

In fact, Granada's provincial authority, the Diputación de Granada, has recently injected 100,000 euros so that Transavia keeps the connection. The Dutch airline has announced that for this summer - from April onwards - three flights a week will operate on this route.