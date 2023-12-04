Sledging, skating and all the new activities in Sierra Nevada: timetables and prices The novelty of the season is the natural ice rink in the Mirlo Blanco area, for eight euros per hour, but the resort also offers a sledge roller coaster and tubing

Mercedes Navarrete Granada Monday, 4 December 2023

Sierra Nevada can also be enjoyed without skis. The winter resort of Granada opened its new season this weekend, 2 and 3 December, with new features such as the family leisure activities area in the snow at different points in Borreguiles and Mirlo Blanco, in Pradollano.

At the lower station of the Veleta chairlift in Borreguiles, Cetursa has set up an activity area with 'tubing', which is descending on giant donut-type inflatables. The activity costs 11 euros for thirty minutes and is available from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Multiocio, the same company that organises the Christmas activities that are installed every year in the Paseo del Salón in Granada city, manages the attractions in Sierra Nevada, although tickets are not interchangeable and can be bought at the ticket machines in the resort itself.

In Pradollano, the Mirlo Blanco activity centre once again has its usual facilities available for non-skiers, such as the trampolines, the sledge rollercoaster and slides, and has a new natural ice skating rink, measuring 37 metres long and 18 metres wide. The price of the activity, which includes skate rental, is eight euros per hour and the timetable is from eleven in the morning to five in the afternoon.

The trampoline is available from ten in the morning to five in the afternoon and the price per person is two euros for six minutes.

However, Cetursa also offers different combined packages of leisure activities plus gondola ski lift tickets at more affordable prices. Among the offers that can be consulted on the Cetursa website is one that includes half an hour of fun in the Borreguiles area, a sleigh ride and the gondola lift ride for 29 euros. There is also another which offers half an hour of activities at Mirlo Blanco, the amusement park located in Pradollano at the end of the Río ski run, for 12.50 euros.