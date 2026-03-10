Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ski season at Granada's Sierra Nevada extended until 3 May

The mountain resort has launched a new spring pass to extend the season, valid from 6 April

EUROPA PRESS

Tuesday, 10 March 2026, 14:39

Sierra Nevada ski resort has extended the ski season (weather permitting) until 3 May, a week longer than originally planned. This will leave the Granada winter resort as the only skiing option in Southern Europe.

From Monday 5 April , the new pass, named "Snow Spring" can be purchased online and offers two days of skiing for 72 euros that can be used from 6 April until the end of the 2025/26 ski season.

Recent snowfall due to a drop in temperatures has also improved conditions in the resort, with more snow forecast at all altitudes in the coming hours.

The resort has an extensive programme of events for the spring, including the Sun and Snow electronic music festival, the Ultra Sierra Nevada, the music sessions in Borreguiles and the Spring Festival in Pradollano.

Additional activities and events are planned for the coming weeks.

