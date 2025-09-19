This is the city in Spain voted second most beautiful in Europe, after Florence

Álvaro Gayán Queralt Friday, 19 September 2025, 15:31 Share

The prestigious international magazine Travel + Leisure, specialising in travel, tourism and lifestyle, has once again published its long-awaited ranking of the 15 most beautiful cities in the world. In this edition, almost 180,000 readers voted on aspects such as the beauty of the city, its places of interest, culture, gastronomy, the hospitality of its inhabitants, the quality of services and the overall value of the experience.

The result has once again put Spain at the top of international tourism. Seville has been elected the second most beautiful city in Europe, only behind Florence, which occupies the first place with a score of 90.08 out of 100. The Andalusian capital is consolidated as one of the preferred destinations in the continent thanks to its history, monumentality and unique atmosphere, obtaining a rating of 89.49 points.

Close behind in third place is another Andalusian gem: Granada, with 89.48 points, thanks to the charm of the Alhambra, the Albaicín and its renowned cultural tradition. The ranking continues with Istanbul (Turkey), Rome (Italy), Siena (Italy) and Porto (Portugal), before giving way to another Spanish city: Madrid, which is placed in eighth position with 88.02 points.

Europe's most beautiful cities 1 Florence (Italy): 90.08 2 Seville (Spain): 89.49 3 Granada (Spain): 89.48 4 Istanbul (Turkey): 89,47 5 Rome (Italy): 88.91 6 Siena (Italy): 88,33 7 Oporto (Portugal): 88,24 8 Madrid (Spain): 88.02 9 Lisbon (Portugal): 87.44 10 Lyon (France): 87.43

The top 10 is completed by Lisbon (Portugal) and Lyon (France). However, the Spanish presence in this list does not end there: in 13th place is Cordoba, with 87.22 points, which demonstrates the undeniable attraction of southern Spain as an international tourist destination.

In total, four Spanish cities are among the most beautiful in Europe and the world: Seville, Granada, Madrid and Cordoba. A sample of the enormous historical, cultural and gastronomic heritage that makes Spain an essential country on any travel list.