New self-employed 'zero quota' in force in Andalucía Self-employed workers who register this year will avoid the increase in the flat rate, which rises from 60 to 80 euros per month

The 'zero quota' for new self-employed workers has been in force in Andalucía since 1 January. Professionals who register with the relevant office and opt for the national government's flat rate social security fee will pay nothing, as the Junta subsidises one hundred per cent of their contributions during the first year and also in the second year when their income does not exceed the minimum interprofessional wage (SMI), which is 1,000 euros per month.

Speaking about the new measure at a breakfast meeting in Malaga on Wednesday, the president of the Andalusian government, Juanma Moreno, said this would “encourage entrepreneurship and an active culture of job creation".

When the 'zero quota' was announced in September 2022, the Association of Self-Employed Workers estimated that it would benefit between 40,000 and 50,000 new self-employed workers. Three out of four of the self-employed, or 'autónomos', have incomes below the SMI, it said.

On 1 January 2023, the new system of contributions based on real income for the self-employed came into force. Meanwhile the first-year flat rate for new autónomos has gone from 60 to 80 euros per month.