Murder of woman in Cadiz province marks second gender-based crime of 2026 in Andalucía

The team of the Cadiz provincial authority hold a minute of silence after the murder of a woman in Olvera.

Andalucía has seen a tragic start to 2026 in its gender-based violence statistics. On Monday, 12 January, the Ministry of Equality confirmed the second crime in this category - the murder of a 58-year-old woman in the town of Olvera, in the province of Cadiz.

The Guardia Civil have arrested the woman's 60-year-old husband as suspect. He was brought before the courts on Tuesday.

The crime took place in the couple's house. According to sources, the victim had not previously reported her husband for aggressive behaviour.

Olvera town hall expressed its "firm condemnation" of this gender-based crime and declared a day of official mourning.

President of the Andalusian regional government Juanma Moreno also denounced the incident and expressed his support for the victim's family. He called for removing politicisation from the discussion of such cases and for unity in the face of gender-based violence.

The government delegate in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, called for "institutional involvement to articulate an effective response to this scourge".