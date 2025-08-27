Water reserves drop below 50% across Andalucía region's main supply reservoirs

José Luis Piedra Seville Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 09:19 Share

The water reserves in the reservoirs of Andalucía's river basins now sit at below 50% of their capacity despite the heavy rains of last winter and spring, which had raised the level of many of them to close to 100% of their capacity before the start of summer.

Currently, the reservoirs pertaining to the Guadalquivir basin, the main river basin in Andalucía, are at 46.4 %, while those in the Mediterranean basin are slightly higher at 49.5 %. The reservoirs of the Guadalete-Barbate basin in the province of Cadiz are at 45.2 %.

The highest level for the region's water reserves is to be found in the reservoirs of Huelva province, in the basin of the rivers Tinto, Odiel and Piedras, which are at 76% of their capacity, according to data from Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge in Madrid.

The Tinto, Odiel and Piedras basin, however, is among the basins suffering the greatest downturn, with a drop of 1.7%, followed by the Guadalquivir basin with a 1.4% reduction in water reserves, the regional stretch of the Mediterranean basin with a 0.8% drop and the Guadalete-Barbate basin falling by 0.6%.