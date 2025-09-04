Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Train passengers on Seville-Malaga route will have to travel by bus these days due to construction work

108 coaches will run from 12 to 14 September as an alternative road service connecting the two cities

SUR

Thursday, 4 September 2025, 18:48

Due to the improvement work carried out by railway infrastructure company Adif, train operator Renfe will provide an alternative bus service from origin to destination and intermediate stations along the route for conventional Seville-Malaga Media Distancia services on Friday 12, Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 September.

During these three days, a total of 108 buses will run to guarantee transport for passengers on a total of 36 conventional Seville-Malaga Media Distancia services (14 on Friday, 10 on Saturday and 12 on Sunday).

Buses will depart from and/or arrive at the stations of Seville, San Bernardo and Dos Hermanas, with stops at all intermediate stations along the route, except Bobadilla and El Chorro-Caminito del Rey, where transport will be provided by taxis.

Passengers travelling to or from Bellavista, Virgen del Rocío, Álora and Las Mellizas stations will be able to use the short-distance Cercanías and Proximidad services to get to other stations.

Public announcements

Renfe has endorsed its customer service and communication channels to inform passengers of this alternative service. The operator informs the public through announcements in trains and stations, posters in stations and messages during online ticket sales. Passengers can also consult the timetables and details of this alternative transport service at www.renfe.com.

