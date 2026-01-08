Spanish railway operator Renfe launches offer for high-speed AVE tickets from 15 euros

Sur Thursday, 8 January 2026, 13:33 Share

Spain's railway operator Renfe has launched an offer for high-speed AVE train tickets starting from 15 euros and low-cost Avlo tickets at seven euros. The offer runs until 18 January or until tickets run out.

This promotional campaign covers trips to any destination on AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Intercity, Euromed and AVE Internacional trains from 8 January.

Promotional tickets will have the label 'Superprecio' on the website and the app so that passengers can recognise them and upgrade their 'Básico' ticket to the 'Elige' category, which offers greater flexibility to personalise add-ons and access benefits such as changes and cancellations for an additional three euros (except on AVE Internacional).

Likewise, passengers who are part of the Más Renfe loyalty programme will benefit from both 'Superprecio' tickets and the accumulated savings in points.