Public prosecution has no objection to former Andalusian president avoiding prison due to illness A Seville court will have to decide whether José Antonio Griñán should be sent to prison to serve his sentence for fraud and embezzlement

The special prosecutor's office against corruption and organised crime has said it does not oppose ex-president of the Junta de Andalucía, José Antonio Griñán, avoiding prison due to his illness.

The office issued a statement on Wednesday following a report by the Institute of Legal Medicine which advised against Griñán's imprisonment due to his prostate cancer.

Griñán, 77, had been due to start a six-year prison sentence in January after his conviction in a massive public money fraud and embezzlement case when the PSOE party was in power.

A Seville court will have the final say on Griñán's possible imprisonment, which the public prosecution now advises against.