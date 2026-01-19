Private operator Iryo states that train involved in Cordoba crash was last serviced four days prior to incident

Edurne Martínez Monday, 19 January 2026, 11:27 Share

The train that derailed on Sunday evening, claiming the lives of at least 39 people near Adamuz in Cordoba province, underwent its last technical inspection just four days before the incident. This has been announced by Italian low-cost operator Iryo, which runs the service.

According to a statement issued by the company on Monday, the Iryo 6189 train passed its last revision on 15 January, which makes the causes of the accident that took place on a "straight section of track" unexplainable at the moment. In addition, the train, as minister of transport Óscar Puente has pointed out, is "relatively new", having been manufactured in 2022.

The accident happened when carriages 6,7 and 8 of the train with 294 people on board derailed around 7.45pm as it entered Adamuz station, invading the opposite track and colliding with an Alvia 2384 travelling between Madrid and Huelva with around 100 passengers on board.

Iryo has also conveyed its condolences to state-owned railway operator Renfe, which was operating the other train involved in the accident. The private company thanked the national body for its "collaboration and support at this particularly difficult time for both companies".

IRYO CANCELS ITS AGENDA AT THE FITUR FAIR

Out of respect for the victims and all those affected, Iryo has decided to cancel its agenda and participation at the Fitur international tourist fair, which starts in Madrid on 21 January.

The company's CEO had planned to meet with the media on Thursday to discuss Iryo's plans for 2026, but this activity has also been cancelled due to the tragedy. Iryo has stated that it is in constant communication with all the institutions involved - the Ministry of Transport, Adif, the government delegation, the regional government of Andalucía and the town halls of Adamuz and Cordoba - and that it is at the investigators' disposal for any questions, willing to fully cooparate.

The company has also enabled free ticket changes and cancellations for passengers that have been affected by the trains cancelled on Monday. More information will be provided in the coming hours and days, including details about possible future cancellations.