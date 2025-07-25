Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Prestigious travel site ranks two cities in Andalucia in 'Top 3' of most beautiful in Europe

The specialised tourism portal has also produced its ranking of what it considers to be the 25 most beautiful cities in the world

Alberto Flores

Granada

Friday, 25 July 2025, 10:25

Travel+Leisure, a prestigious portal specialising in tourism, has published its annual list of the most beautiful cities around the world through its World's Best Awards and the Andalusian cities of Granada and Seville are included.

The list is compiled on the basis of surveys of its readers, taking into account different criteria such as each city's places of interest, its gastronomy and its commercial and cultural offer.

In the 2025 edition, the most beautiful city in Europe according to the tourism publication is Florence (Italy), followed by Seville in second place and Granada in third. After these three cities, Travel+Leisure completes its top 10 with Istanbul (Turkey), Rome (Italy), Siena (Italy), Porto (Portugal), Madrid (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal) and Lyon (France).

Best cities globally

In addition to a list of the best cities in Europe, the portal has also compiled a list of what it considers to be the 25 most beautiful and complete cities in the world. In this case, San Miguel de Allende in Mexico tops the list, followed by Chiang Mai (Thailand) and Tokyo (Japan).

These are the 25 most beautiful cities in the world according to the publication:

1. San Miguel de Allende (Mexico).

2. Chiang Mai (Thailand).

3. Tokyo (Japan).

4. Bangkok (Thailand).

5. Jaipur (India).

6. Hoi An (Vietnam).

7. Mexico City (Mexico).

8. Kyoto (Japan).

9. Ubud (Bali).

10. Cuzco (Peru).

11. Florence (Italy).

12. Seville (Spain).

13. Granada (Spain).

14. Istanbul (Turkey).

15. Siem Reap (Cambodia).

16. Mumbai (India).

17. Cape Town (South Africa).

18. Rome (Italy).

19. Santa Fe (United States).

20. Agra (India).

21. Oaxaca (Mexico).

22. Mendoza (Argentina).

23. Siena (Italy).

24. Porto (Portugal).

25. Merida (Mexico).

