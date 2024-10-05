Fifteen of the twenty municipalities in Spain with the lowest income are in Andalucía

SUR Malaga Saturday, 5 October 2024, 07:52 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A total of 15 of the 20 municipalities with the lowest average gross income declared in Spain are in Andalucía. Of these 15 six are from Granada, five from Jaen and the remaining four are from Malaga, Seville, Cordoba and Cadiz. The other five municipalities in the bottom 20 for income are all from Extremadura, four from Badajoz and one from Cáceres.

According to data provided by the national tax agency (AEAT) for the 2022 financial year, Huesa (Jaen) is the municipality with the lowest income in Spain, standing at an average gross income of 13,658 euros. The towns that precede it are Guadahortuna (Granada) with an average income of 13,885 euros, Pedro Martínez (Granada) at 13,885 euros, Montizón (Jaen) at 14,108 euros, Colomera (Granada) with an average income of 14,109 euros and Sorihuela del Guadalimar (Jaen) at 14,134 euros.

Completing the ranking are Montejícar (Granada), which has an average gross income of 14,173 euros, Marinaleda (Seville) at 14,173 euros, Algarinejo (Granada) at 14,202 euros, Puerto Serrano (Cadiz) at 14,415 euros, Fuentecarreteros (Cordoba), with an income of 14.472 euros, Benamargosa (Malaga) at 14,472 euros, Cambil (Jaen) stands at 14,504 euros, Torreblascoperros (Jaen) with 14,509 euros and, finally, Castril (Granada) with an average income of 14,575 euros.

At the other end of the list Benahavís (Malaga) is the town in Andalucía with the highest average gross income declared at 39,787 euros, which is 2,180 euros less than in 2021. In this municipality of 9,244 inhabitants, a total of 2,526 tax returns (declaraciones de la renta in Spanish) were lodged in 2022. It is followed by Tomares (Seville) with an average of 38,381 euros, higher than the 37,031 euros registered in 2021, which places it in 85th place among the municipalities with the highest average gross income for all Spain.

Andalucía, second from bottom

Andalucía is the region with the most inhabitants (8,568,513), yet it has the second lowest average gross income in Spain, at 25,203 euros for 2022 according to data provided by AEAT. A total of 4,092,833 tax returns were filed across the region. The region with the lowest average gross income in 2022 was Extremadura at 22,563 euros. Nationwide, for 2022 the average gross income in Spain amounted to 30,400 euros, with an annual variation rate of 4.8%, while the average for disposable income registered a value of 24,542 euros, growing by 4.2%.

Top of the table

Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) remained in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year as the municipality in Spain with the highest average gross income declared, standing at 85,323 euros, which represents an increase of 6.3% compared to 2021. In this municipality of 88,784 inhabitants, a total of 47,897 tax returns were submitted in 2022.

In second place was the Balearic municipality of Valldemossa with an average income of 67,527 euros, much higher than the 40,542 euros recorded in 2021.

In third place was another Madrid municipality, Boadilla del Monte, with an average gross income of 67,325 euros and an average disposable income of 49,281 euros, higher than the previous year.

In fourth place was the Barcelona municipality of Sant Just Desvern that, with 20,462 inhabitants and 10,999 tax declarations, remains in fourth place with an average gross income of 67,169 euros in 2022 and an average disposable income of 47,821 euros.

The remainder of the top 10 are Cabrils (66,571 euros), Matadepera (64,124 euros), Sant Cugat de Vallés (62,206 euros), Venturada (61,429 euros), Rocafort (61,226 euros) and Alcobendas (60,698 euros).

Therefore, the regions of Madrid and Barcelona account for most of the municipalities in the top 10 for highest average gross income. Specifically, Madrid has four and Barcelona another four, while the Balearic Islands and Valencia have one apiece.