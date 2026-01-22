Police issue advice in response to increased vehicle break-ins in search of V-16 emergency beacons

Interior of one of the vehicles from which a V-16 was stolen a week ago in Malaga.

Irene Quirante Thursday, 22 January 2026, 15:35

V-16 emergency beacons have become a new target for opportunistic thieves, prompting the National Police to take action in response to an increase in thefts of beacons from vehicles. In Malaga city, nearly a dozen cars parked in a private garage in La Victoria were found to have been broken into a week ago. The police are already investigating this type of crime.

In Granada, public concern has also led to the establishment of several 'stings', resulting in 12 arrests and around 20 individuals identified. In response to this problem, the National Police force is providing the public with a series of recommendations that can help to prevent these thefts.

To this end, beacon owners are asked to look for, then write down the V-16's IMEI number. This is a 15-digit code printed on the geolocation device itself, usually on the base or on one side, or on its box (as with mobile phones). This way, if it's ever stolen, victims can provide the number when filing a police report.

This will allow law enforcement to obtain geolocation data via the courts and begin tracking stolen devices to their buyers. This strategy aims to combat a growing black market for the sale and purchase of V-16 beacons.

According to Granada's provincial headquarters for the National Police, those arrested for these thefts are typically men addicted to narcotics (mostly heroin) who are looking for a quick fix of ready cash to buy their next dose. Most are also repeat offenders and they usually damage several vehicles during a single spate of break-ins.