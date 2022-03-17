Public appeal to find missing man in Torremolinos He is described as 1.72 metres tall, with brown hair and brown eyes and wears prescription glasses. He was wearing black jeans and a white check shirt when he was last seen

Juan José Izquierdo Fernández has been reported missing since Monday, 14 March and a public appeal has now been lauched to help locate the man who disappeared from Torremolinos.

According to SUR sources it was the man’s partner who reported him missing.

Juan José is described as 1.72 metres tall, with brown hair and brown eyes and wears prescription glasses. He is believed to have been wearing black jeans and a white check shirt when he went missing.

People with information about him are asked to contact the police or the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre.