Particle accelerator to be built in rural Andalucía The construction of the first buildings, laboratories, and prototypes related to IFMIF-DONES project in Granada province will begin in 2022

The Centre for Energy, Environment and Technology Research (CIEMAT), assigned to Spain's Ministry of Science and Innovation, and Escúzar Town Council have signed a land transfer agreement for the construction of the scientific and technical infrastructure ‘International Fusion Materials Irradiation Facility - Demo Oriented Neutron Source’ (IFMIF–DONES) in Granada.

"The Escúzar particle accelerator will contribute to a new model of clean energy, fusion energy, which is produced at the centre of the sun and the stars," said Science Minister Diana Morant.

“It will be the largest international scientific and technological infrastructure in Spain, strategic in the transformation of our country,” she added at the signing ceremony held on 13 January.

The construction of the first buildings, laboratories, and prototypes related to IFMIF-DONES will begin in 2022. The project will create more than 1,000 jobs in Granada, including drawing 400 high-level scientific and technical personnel from all over the world. It is also hoped the project will support the revitalisation of the area and the fight against depopulation. Escúzar currently has a population of 800.

Escúzar council allotted approximately 100,000 square metres of land for the construction of the IFMIF-DONES facility. All the activities related to the project are currently coordinated by the consortium IFMIF-DONES España, led by Ángel Ibarra and in close collaboration with CIEMAT and the University of Granada.

The central government and the Junta de Andalucia have both contributed over 32 million euros to the IFMIF-DONES facility.