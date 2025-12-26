Second phase of 'Operation Christmas' rolled out in southern Spain with 1.9m road journeys expected

EP Friday, 26 December 2025, 11:00 Share

Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) roads authority is this Friday launching the second phase of the special monitoring and surveillance operation on the roads of Andalucía during the Christmas period: this will run until Thursday 1 January, during which 1,922,800 journeys are expected in the region.

"During this period, when many of us will be using the car to meet up with our loved ones, friends and family to celebrate the start of the New Year, we must be especially cautious when planning our journeys. This means keeping yourself informed about road conditions and the weather, and showing the utmost responsibility by not drinking alcohol if we are going to drive, as everyone’s lives are at stake," the delegate of the Spanish government in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, said in a press statement.

Between 26 December and Thursday 1 January, a series of short- and long-distance vehicle movements will take place, especially over the weekend and on the public holidays, heading towards second homes, major shopping areas, locations for winter sports or winter tourist destinations

The DGT recommends avoiding peak traffic hours, which are expected to be between 6pm and 9pm on 26 and 28 December, and between 10am and 1pm on Saturday 27 December.

The roads expected to carry the heaviest traffic are the A-357, A-4, A-44, A-45, A-49, A-66, A-7, A-92, A-92M, AP-4, AP-7, MA-20, N-4 and the secondary network for access to tourist areas and second homes.

To cope with the large number of journeys and to ensure safety on Andalusian roads, officers from the Guardia Civil traffic group, staff from the DGT traffic management centres, helicopter patrols and personnel responsible for equipment maintenance and the installation of road safety measures will work around the clock to facilitate mobility and the smooth flow of traffic, as well as to ensure road safety for all road users.

In Andalucía, the traffic management centres based in Malaga and Seville will provide service before, during and after the special operation phase, thanks to the work of more than 60 officials and specialised technical staff who will supervise, regulate and provide information.

Helicopters and drones

Its work will be supported by two aerial resources (helicopters and drones) that will cover the main routes in Andalucía and will focus on those points where incidents are likely to occur. Information on traffic conditions will be provided to the traffic management centres and the traffic division, whose officers will carry out their usual duties of assistance, support and traffic monitoring on the Andalusian interurban road network, paying special attention to those routes that are expected to carry the highest volume of journeys.

The special Christmas operation 2025-2026 consists of three phases that encompass each of the most popular dates of this holiday period: Christmas, New Year's Eve and Three Kings (Epiphany).

Having passed the first phase, which ran from Friday 19 to Thursday 25 December, the second phase now begins, followed by a third and final phase, coinciding with the Epiphany, which will run from Friday 2 to Tuesday 6 January.