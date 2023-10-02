Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. EFE
October arrives with record high temperature of 38.2C in Andalucía region of Spain
October arrives with record high temperature of 38.2C in Andalucía region of Spain

The previous record was the 37.5 degrees registered in Marbella on 22 October 2014

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 2 October 2023, 16:02

The Andalucía region in the south of Spain will continue this week with stable weather and maximum temperature values above 35C, after starting the month with a record for October after a maximum of 38.2 degrees was reached on Sunday in the Cordoba province town of Montoro. The previous record was the 37.5C registered in Marbella on 22 October 2014.

This was confirmed by Aemet state weather agency delegate in Andalucí, Ceuta and Melilla, Juan de Dios del Pino, who stressed that the the stability of last week will continue due to "the European anticyclone and the Atlantic which are blocking the passage of fronts".

As a result, "there will be a very stable atmosphere with very unusual temperatures for this time of year", insisted Del Pino, who pointed to "a slight drop of two or three degrees until Wednesday due to the north-westerly wind which will bring in slightly cooler air".

However, from Thursday onwards, the thermometers will rise again and temperatures will again reach between 36 and 37C in the region's Guadalquivir valley. The minimum values, meanwhile, will be around 16 and 20 degrees.

