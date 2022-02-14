Number of Covid patients in Andalusian hospitals drops by 427 in a week The region’s Minister for Health said, "the decrease in hospital pressure indicates that the sixth wave of the pandemic is in clear remission and we hope to reach a stabilisation phase in 10-15 days"

On Sunday, 13 February, there were 1,470 coronavirus patients admitted to Andalusian hospitals, which is 427 fewer than the week before, when 1,897 were counted. These figures confirm a faster drop in the number of coronavirus patients hospitalised than in previous weeks. Specifically, the week before, the number of admitted decreased by 290 people and the previous one by 56.

This big drop has led the Junta to eliminate the obligation to present the Covid passport to access the interior spaces of bars and restaurant premises, as well as for visitors to hospitals and residential centrs as from this Tuesday, 15 February.

Speaking on Saturday, the region’s Minister for Health said, "the decrease in hospital pressure indicates that the sixth wave of the pandemic is in clear remission and we hope to reach a stabilisation phase in 10-15 days."

Regarding intensive care beds, the number of patients in these units has decreased in Andalucía by 42 in the last seven days, compared to the drop of only 14 the previous week and eight the previous week before that.