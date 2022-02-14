Covid passport requirements to be abolished in Andalucía from Tuesday The region's Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, said the Junta will not request an extension to the coronavirus control measure

The need to present Covid vaccination certificates to enter bars, restaurants and hotels and other places such as hospitals and nursing homes in Andalucía will no longer be required as of Tuesday 15 February.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the Andalusian Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, in Cordoba who said that the Junta would not seek an extension to the requirement from Andalucía’s highest court, the TSJA

“In Andalucía, on the 14th, the extension of the TSJA for the Covid passport is fulfilled. We are not going to ask for renewal. Immediately, the obligation to present the Covid passport will end. The incidence rate is going down and hospital pressure too. In one week, hospital pressure has fallen by 600,” he said.

When the coronavirus 'passport' requirement was introduced on 20 December, the Junta justified it as necessary because of the rapid increase of infections caused by the Omicron variant. Other areas that adopted the health passport, such as Galicia and Basque country will also drop the requirement.

The Andalusian Federation of Hospitality Entrepreneurs welcomed the announcement. According to its president, Javier Frutos, the passport "fulfilled its function in the situation we were experiencing", but "it no longer makes sense".

“As we said from the start, it was the lesser evil for us, especially to make the population aware that they had to continue vaccinating, it is true that it has saved many lives. In the end, the vaccine is what has really got us out of this pandemic, and today the context is totally different,” Frutos added.