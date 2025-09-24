Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Agriculture

Regional government declares plague of black-headed worms in several provinces of Andalucía

Among the Junta measures that farm owners will have to take are carrying out "thorough and regular" checks

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 16:27

The Junta de Andalucía regional government has officially declared a plague of black-headed worms (Capnodis tenebrionis), in almond plantations located in the provinces of Almeria and Granada and has ruled that measures must be taken to control it.

Among the measures that farm owners will have to adopt are to carry out "exhaustive and periodic" checks; to communicate to the regional government if there are suspicions of the existence of the pest and to maximise cleaning measures of harvesting machinery and transport and storage equipment, according to a resolution published on Tuesday 23 September in the Official Bulletin of the Andalusian regional government (BOJA) consulted by Europa Press.

The bollworm has increased "considerably" in Almeria and Granada provinces due to factors such as the drought in recent years, the ban on using active substances that were effective in controlling adult almond trees and the abandonment of plantations.

Law 43/2002 provides that the competent authority in the region may declare the existence of a pest when it causes or is likely to cause economic damage or damage of such intensity, extent or nature that compulsory control is necessary as the most effective means of combating it or when the control measures require application in continuous areas or when the pest constitutes a possible source of dispersal.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Couple locked in legal battle after Costa del Sol property purchase falls through
  2. 2 Around 800 nude volunteers from 26 countries participate in large-scale art installation to celebrate brewery centenary in Spain
  3. 3 Paraglider rushed to Costa del Sol hospital with serious injuries
  4. 4 Animal rights activists express discontent with Mijas town hall for allowing donkey taxi service to continue
  5. 5 Malaga province growers show off their whopping mangoes
  6. 6 New app offers real-time info on eastern Costa del Sol buses
  7. 7 Charity announces fundraising events in Marbella to save the sight of 18-month-old child with rare eyelid condition
  8. 8 The dolphin family at Loro Parque welcomes a new member
  9. 9 Malaga CF suffer derby heartbreak as early strike deepens league slump
  10. 10 British golfer wins Long Driver European Tour event in Malaga

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Regional government declares plague of black-headed worms in several provinces of Andalucía

Regional government declares plague of black-headed worms in several provinces of Andalucía