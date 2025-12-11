Junta extends the card scheme with discounts of up to 55% at opticians for the over-65s

Ester Requena Thursday, 11 December 2025, 17:52 Share

Good news for those in possession of the Junta de Andalucía 65 card. The regional ministry of social inclusion, youth, families and equality has agreed to extend the agreement set up on 1 February this year with Andalucía's professional association of opticians and optometrists for a further four years, in order to ensure that cardholders continue to benefit from discounts of up to 55% on optical products.

The new agreement will take effect on 1 January 2026, maintaining its commitment to independent opticians and pharmacies providing discounted optical servicesas part of the scheme. Currently, more than 400 businesses are part of the regionwide scheme.

Regional minister Loles López explained that, with this extended agreement, senior citizens "can benefit from a 30% discount off the retail price on various optical products if they are holders of the Junta de Andalucía 65 card and a 55% discount if they are holders of the gold version of this card".

Discount update

This agreement includes the first update to the discounts listed on the Junta de Andalucía 65 card since 2005. Following the review, more than 60 new optical providers have joined, representing the largest recorded increase since the scheme's inception.

In addition, products not previously included, such as special lenses or prescription sunglasses, have been added, while discontinued products have been removed. The agreement also takes account of a request from the professional association for a price update, given the market increase.

Likewise, those without an ophthalmological prescription issued by the public healthcare system can undergo an eye exam at any of the listed opticians. There, a licensed optometrist, as a registered healthcare professional, can perform an eye refraction test and issue a prescription for the appropriate products for that individual's visual health.

Products not previously covered, such as special or prescription sunglass lenses, have been added.

During 2025 (from January to November), 4,268 purchases of optical products made by 3,884 beneficiaries at optical providers participating in the scheme throughout Andalucía received a discount. The subsidies applied to these purchases resulted in a savings total of 215,319.17 euros.

According to the Junta, in the last four years (2022- 2025), a total of 18,772 purchases have been made, resulting in savings of 877,254.66 euros for cardholders. The scheme had a budget of 175,350 euros for 2025, an increase of 58,892 euros on the previous year. For 2026, a budget of 187,875 euros has been allocated.

In Andalucía, more than 1.1 million people over the age of 65 have this free card from the regional government, which gives them "quick and easy access to benefits and schemes, as well as significant discounts on the purchase of a wide range of products and the ability to enjoy cultural and leisure activities".