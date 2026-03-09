Andalucía weather: new 'cold drop' forces temperatures down and brings rain and snow

Almudena Nogués Málaga Monday, 9 March 2026, 14:18 Share

This week's weather forecast has scared away the spring in Andalucía. The arrival of a 'cold drop' from the north-west of mainland Spain will cause a sharp drop in maximum temperatures and bring snow and rain in parts of the region on Tuesday.

For the moment, state meteorological agency Aemet has activated four snowfall warnings in the region: three at yellow level in Malaga (in Ronda, from midnight onwards), Jaén (from 3am, including the capital of the province) and Almeria (from 6am) and one amber in Granada (from 3am).

A five-centimetre snow cover is expected in the areas of Cuenca del Genil, Guadix and Baza until 9pm. In addition, the altitude at which snow could fall will drop to 900-1000 metres. The depth could reach "15 to 20 centimetres on the peaks of the main south-eastern mountain ranges between the early morning and evening" on Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures across Andalucía will fall below 16C, while minimum values will range between 1C (Granada) and 10C (Cadiz). Aemet forecasts "very cloudy or overcast skies, with scattered showers, more intense in the eastern interior".

The probability of showers will be high throughout the region until 6pm on Tuesday, especially in Malaga, Granada, Jaén and Almeria.