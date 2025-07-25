Almost 100 new degrees authorised for next academic year in Andalucía

Europa Press Malaga Friday, 25 July 2025, 11:49 Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía regional government has authorised 52 new university degrees - 16 bachelor's degrees, 29 master's degrees and seven doctorates - to be offered in the next 2025-2026 academic year in Andalucía's public universities, as well as the introduction of twelve courses - six bachelor's degrees and six master's degrees - which will replace other degrees that have been taken off the syllabus, following a decision by the Andalusian Council of Universities (CAU), which met on 8 July. In total there will be more than 5,000 new places in addition to the existing programme, in which no degree has been removed.

A further 21 degrees will be introduced by the Atlantic-Mediterranean Technological University (Utamed), which has also been authorised by the regional government. All these courses have obtained a favourable report from the agency for scientific and university quality in Andalucía (Accua), according to a press statement from the Junta de Andalucía.

Most of the degrees that are going to be implemented next academic year 2025-2026 are included in the new academic programme that will be in place until 2028, after 15 years in which the public universities have not been able to incorporate new degrees, so that the approval of these courses represents an important update to adapt to the needs of the productive environment and the demand of young Andalusians.

These new degrees are divided almost 50-50 between STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and Social Sciences and include artificial intelligence degrees in different public universities such as Seville, Jaén and Almeria. In Andalucía's public universities, 14 undergraduate degrees have been authorised for the next academic year, both new courses and degrees that will replace other degrees due to substantial modifications in their study plans.

The University of Cadiz (UCA) will implement a degree, as will the University of Huelva (UHU) and the University of Seville (US), while the University of Cordoba (UCO) will offer two new degrees and the University of Granada (UGR) and the Pablo de Olavide University (UPO) will offer another two degrees, respectively. The University of Jaen (UJA) includes five degrees in this category in its programme.

In terms of master's degrees, students will be able to enrol in a total of 31 new degrees in public academic institutions next academic year. Thus, the University of Almeria (UAL) will introduce three new master's degrees and the International University of Andalucía (UNIA) another three. Likewise, the UCA will offer five, a figure equal to those included in its programme by the universities of Jaén and Seville. The University of Malaga (UMA) will offer six, the University of Cordoba will include one of these postgraduate courses, as will the UPO, and the University of Granada will offer two.

A total of seven PHD programmes have been authorised for the public higher education academic institutions for the 2025/2026 academic year: one at the University of Almeria, another at the University of Seville, two at the University of Jaen and three at the University of Cordoba. In addition, Loyola Andalucía University will offer places in three bachelor's degrees and two postgraduate courses (two master's degrees) next academic year, while the CEU Fernando III University in Seville, which began its work in the current academic year, will include five bachelor's degrees and two master's degrees in its programme for the new academic year.