Andalucía's new housing law will come into effect in January 2026 but what changes will it bring?

The official BOJA gazette of the Junta de Andalucía regional government published the new Andalusian housing law on Wednesday, which will come into effect on 24 January next year. This housing law is firmly committed to all matters related to housing and to facilitating access for those who need it most, with an increase in the supply of subsidised (VPOs) and affordable housing.

According to the Junta, the new law is based on four pillars: to increase the supply of VPOs and rehabilitation, to facilitate the availability of land, to reduce the bureaucracy associated with residential projects and to strengthen the legal security of owners to deal with issues such as squatting.

In this way, the Andalusian housing law reinforces policies initiated by the Junta from 2019 onwards and will enable the creation of optimum conditions to boost the supply of subsidised housing for sale and rent.

According to the Junta, the law creates the concept of priority areas, zones where greater difficulties in accessing housing have been noted and where regional government resources will be concentrated in the form of rental assistance, aid for purchasing or incentives for the construction of new housing or for rehabilitation, including refurbishment or adaptation.

The new law is also committed to public-private initiatives (PPIs) or partnerships in their various forms (concessions, subsidies), to combine efforts toward expanding affordable housing stock.

In this regard, the Junta has highlighted the creation of a PPI committee for the region to find new approaches that will complement existing initiatives, such as the land-for-housing swap scheme and land development and urbanisation. It will also seek to balance the supply of housing for sale and rent, as well as the different uses of housing, prioritising primary and permanent residential use.

Public housing inventory

The law is also intended to optimise management of the housing stock by creating a single inventory of public housing, whether owned by regional government or local councils.

The law emphasises the rehabilitation of housing, with initiatives that will enable the reconstruction of neighbourhoods and measures to eliminate substandard housing based on criteria and principles of social, environmental and economic sustainability.

Likewise, it seeks to improve the quality and energy and water efficiency of buildings, with the creation of a technical committee on housing quality for the region to incentivise, for example, the industrialisation of housing construction. There is also a section to guarantee proper use of the housing stock, preventing illegal occupation and overcrowding, as well as protecting the most vulnerable.

Along these lines, the creation of a coordination committee on evictions and the fight against illegal occupation is envisaged. The law establishes, within its sphere of control and authority, mechanisms for providing advice and information on evictions and squatting.

The law incorporates several of the urgent measures of the existing decree-law, except for those of a temporary nature (five years), such as the possibility of increasing density and building capacity on plots, provided there is a commitment to their protection.

Nearly 80 Andalusian municipalities have signed up in support of the new law. These represent more than half of the region's population and are located in the areas where the greatest demand for housing has been identified.

Andalucía: first in line

Andalucía has thus become the first region in all Spain to approve a comprehensive and updated law following the state legislation on housing, which has been in force for 2.5 years. This law aims to correct the effects of the national law on housing, which has led to price increases, a drop in available supply, legal uncertainty for homeowners and an increase in squatting.

Finally, the Andalusian housing law contributes to administrative simplification and resolves the existing regulatory fragmentation, as it repeals four laws: the 2005 Law on Subsidised Housing in Andalucía, the 2010 Law on the Right to Housing, the 2013 Law on the Social Function of Housing and the 2018 Law on Pre-emption and Repurchase.